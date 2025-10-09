Odisha: Abducted panchayat member returns home unharmed

Jajpur (Odisha), Oct 9 (PTI) A panchayat member who was allegedly abducted by some unidentified miscreants from Binjharpur area in Jajpur district last week returned home safely on, police said on Thursday.

Dhaneswar Sethy, a ward member of Ranapur gram panchayat, went missing near Binjharpur bazar while returning home on October 1. His family members started a frantic search to trace him, but were unsuccessful. Later, they filed a complaint with the police that some unidentified miscreants kidnapped him to prevent him from voting in the no-confidence motion against the local Sarpanch which was scheduled on October 8.

The block development officer (BDO) of Binjharpur postponed the no-confidence vote following the abduction of Sethi, an official said.

Sethi’s disappearance a few days before the scheduled no-trust vote had triggered widespread discontentment among a group of ward members, as he had earlier expressed his support to the motion.

Based on the complaint, the police initiated a probe but failed to trace Sethi.

He was found near Binjharpur police station on Wednesday night. An officer spotted him and took him to the police station.

Sethi appeared unharmed, an officer said.

When police inquired from Sehi where he had gone, he replied that some unidentified miscreants intercepted him on the way while he was returning home from the local market.

"They took me to an unknown location and kept me there for seven days. They released me near Binjharpur police station last night. They did not misbehave with me,” he said.

“I presume they had taken me to foil the no-confidence motion brought against the Sarpanch,” he added.

Police said the case will be cracked soon.