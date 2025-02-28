Odisha: Actor Uttam Mohany’s mortal remains reach Bhubaneswar, thousands pay tributes

Bhubaneswar: Emotions ran high at Jagannath Vihar here as the mortal remains of veteran Odia actor Uttam Mohanty (66) arrived at his residence following his demise at a private hospital in New Delhi on Thursday night.

A large number of cine artists, cultural figures, fans and members of the general public gathered at Biju Patnaik International Airport to pay their final respects to the beloved actor when his mortal remains arrived here on Friday.

At his residence, an overwhelming crowd of admirers formed a long queue to catch one last glimpse of the legendary star.

His last rites will be performed at the Satya Nagar crematorium here with full state honours, family friend Rabi Mishra said.

Following Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s instructions, police have made elaborate arrangements to ensure a smooth funeral procession and cremation for the veteran actor.

Mohanty was taken to a private hospital in New Delhi on February 8 after his health deteriorated because of liver ailments. He succumbed to his illness at 10:45 PM on Thursday.

He is survived by his wife, veteran actress Aparajita Mohanty, and their son, superstar Babushan Mohanty.

Born and brought up in Baripada town in Mayurbhanj district, Mohanty acted in 135 Odia and 30 Bengali films.

Some of his most iconic performances were in Odia hits like 'Danda Balunga', 'Jahaku Rakhibe Ananta', 'Rajanigandha', 'Chaka Bhaunri', 'Daiba Daudi', 'Kanya Dana', 'Chaka Akhi Sabu Dekhuchi', 'Pua Mora Kala Thakura', and 'Lakhe Shiba Puji Paichhi Pua'. He also acted in the Hindi film 'Naya Zaher'.

In 1987, Mohanty married Aparajita Mohanty, another stalwart of Odia cinema.

Over his illustrious career, he won several awards, including the Jayadev Award (1999) for his contributions to Odia cinema, Odisha Living Legend Award (2012) and multiple Orissa State Film Awards.

President Droupadi Murmu, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, CM Majhi, leader of the opposition Naveen Patnaik, culture minister Suryabanshi Suraj and many other dignitaries expressed their grief over Mohanty’s demise.

"I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of eminent film actor Shri Uttam Mohanty. Shri Mohanty won the hearts of countless viewers by playing the lead role in many Odia films. His contribution to the development of Odia film will always be remembered.

As a sweet-spoken and humble gentleman, he was the idol of all. His demise has caused an irreparable loss to the Odia film world. My condolences to his family and fans," President Murmu said in a post on X in Odia.

ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ର ଅଭିନେତା ଶ୍ରୀ ଉତ୍ତମ ମହାନ୍ତିଙ୍କ ବିୟୋଗ ସମ୍ବାଦ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ମର୍ମାହତ । ଶ୍ରୀ ମହାନ୍ତି ଅନେକ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ରରେ ନାୟକ ଭୂମିକାରେ ଅବତୀର୍ଣ୍ଣ ହୋଇ ଅସଂଖ୍ୟ ଦର୍ଶକଙ୍କ ହୃଦୟ ଜୟ କରିଥିଲେ । ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ର ବିକାଶ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରର ତାଙ୍କର ଅବଦାନ ସର୍ବଦା ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ହୋଇ ରହିବ । ଜଣେ ମିଷ୍ଟଭାଷୀ ଓ ଅମାୟିକ… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 28, 2025

"Upon learning of the passing away of veteran Ollywood actor Uttam Mohanty, Honorable Governor Shri @DrHariBabuK expressed grief and prayed for the eternal peace of his soul and extended his condolences to the bereaved family members," Kambhampati said in a post on X.

"I am saddened to learn about the demise of the popular and legendary actor of the Odia film world, Uttam Mohanty. It has created a huge void in the art world. The mark he left in many films will forever keep him in the hearts of people.

In such a sad time, I express my condolences to the bereaved family and pray for the eternal peace of his soul," Patnaik said in a post in the microblogging site.