Odisha added 893 sq-km of forests in two years: Official

Bhubaneswar, Mar 21 (PTI) Odisha has gained 893 square-km of forests and tree cover between 2019 and 2021, a top state government official said on Thursday citing the Forest Survey of India Report 2021.

Currently, Odisha boasts a forest cover spanning 61,204 square-kilometres, which constitutes 39.31 per cent of the state's total geographical area, official sources said.

Speaking at a state-level event commemorating World Forestry Day, Satyabrata Sahu, additional chief secretary (forest, environment and climate change), emphasised the direct impact of forest growth on rainfall, surface water availability, and pollution mitigation.

"The state has gained 839 sq-km of forests and tree cover during the last two assessment years from 2019 to 2021 as per the Forest Survey of India report, 2021," Sahu said.

He stressed the significance of afforestation initiatives, urging the involvement of all stakeholders for the preservation of nature and wildlife, crucial for the well-being of future generations.

"Considering its importance, we have to amplify afforestation drives involving all. For the safety and security of nature and environment, protection and preservation of forest and wild animals are imperative. Future generation will not forgive us unless we preserve nature for them," he said.

Highlighting the symbiotic relationship between development and nature, Sahu underscored the need to maintain a delicate balance between the two, with forest department officials and staff playing a pivotal role in this endeavour.

Debidutta Biswal, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force (PCCF and HoFF) in Odisha, outlined the objectives of World Forestry Day and the theme for the year, 'Forest & Innovation'. He mentioned the department's efforts to eliminate polythene use in forests.

PCCF (WL) Susanta Nanda emphasised the importance of wildlife in ecosystem preservation, while PCCF (P&SM) Prafull Kumar Mallik highlighted that forests have global significance.

In recognition of exemplary services, State Forestry Awards 2024 were bestowed upon 40 field personnel, including forest guards, foresters, and forest rangers.

Additionally, a book titled 'Highlights of Odisha Forestry Sector-2024' was unveiled, accompanied by a photo exhibition showcasing Odisha's wildlife, eco-tourism, and medicinal plants. PTI AAM AAM MNB