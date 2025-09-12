Odisha: Adhesive applied on eyes of 8 students while sleeping in school

Phulbani (Odisha), Sep 12 (PTI) At least eight boys of a state-run tribal welfare residential (TRW) school in Odisha’s Kandhamal district were admitted to hospital on Friday after some fellow students allegedly applied a strong adhesive to their eyes while they were asleep, police said.

The incident took place at the Sevashram school in Salaguda.

The affected children, aged around 12 years and studying in classes 4 and 5, were initially taken to Gochhapada primary health centre. Seven of them were later shifted to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Phulbani for further treatment, a police officer said.

One of the eight students was discharged from the primary health centre after he could open eyes, police added.

"Around 7 am, I visited the hostel and found that eight students were unable to open their eyes. Later, I found out that some students applied an adhesive on their eyes," teacher Premalata Sahoo said.

The teacher said she helped the students brush their teeth and feed them breakfast before taking them to the nearby primary health centre.

"We do not know whether there is any criminality behind this, but suspect that some students did it for fun. We are inquiring into the matter," Sahoo added.

However, the victims’ parents and local leaders demanded stringent action against the wrong doers.

Local sarpanch Rohit Kahanra held the school teachers responsible for the incident.