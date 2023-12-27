Odisha administrative officer arrested for amassing disproportionate assets

Bhubaneswar, Dec 27 (PTI) Vigilance sleuths on Wednesday arrested a senior Odisha administrative service officer for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, officials said.

The officer is serving in the Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO), Bhubaneswar, they said.

Acting on a complaint, personnel of the vigilance department conducted raids at seven places in the state and unearthed a triple-storey building in Cuttack, a double-storey building in Jajpur, two flats in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, besides 10 plots allegedly belonging to him, the officials said.

Gold jewellery weighing 703.38 gram and 869 gram of silver, bank, insurance and postal deposits over Rs 70.55 lakh, along with vehicles and household articles worth over Rs 20.88 lakh were also found in his possession, said A James, SP, Vigilance-Bhubaneswar Division.

The officer and his wife have been booked under different sections of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, she said. PTI BBM RBT