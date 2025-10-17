Odisha adopts ‘no gift' policy for festive season: Deputy CM Parida

Bhubaneswar, Oct 17 (PTI) Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Friday said the state government has adopted the Centre’s 'No Gift Policy' during the ongoing festive season.

Parida urged people not to bring any gifts to her office in keeping with the policy.

Taking to social media, Parida said, “During the festive season, based on the government of India's 'No Gift Policy,' the state government has also adopted a similar policy. According to it, no government office or public sector undertaking will engage in the exchange of gifts or incur related expenses. I request everyone not to bring gifts to my office." PTI AAM AAM MNB