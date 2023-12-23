Odisha advises elderly persons and those with comorbidities to wear masks

Bhubaneswar, Dec 23 (PTI) With detection of a fresh Covid-19 case in the state and the spread of JN.1 variant in some parts of southern India, the Odisha government on Saturday advised elderly persons and those with comorbidities to wear masks.

Taking to its official ‘X’ handle, Odisha Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department wrote, "With the emergence of #JN1CovidVariant, #Odisha Government has advised the elderly people and those with comorbidities to wear a facemask while going out and avoid visiting crowded places. #OdishaCares." "In Kerala, the infected persons were mostly elderly persons with comorbidities. Keeping in view this trend, Odisha government has issued advisory for the elderly persons and people with comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension and other serious health complications," director of public health Dr Niranjan Mishra told reporters.

Mishsra said the lone patient was under home treatment and there was no hospitalisation Covid-19 case in the state. He said apart from wearing masks, hand hygiene is also highly required," he said.

Meanwhile, the health and family Welfare department has appealed to the people to go for tests if they find any symptoms of Covid-19. PTI AAM AAM MNB