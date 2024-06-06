Odisha: AG, advisors to CM resign after fall of BJD govt

Bhubaneswar, Jun 6 (PTI) Advocate General Ashok Kumar Parija, two advisors to the chief minister and the IT secretary have resigned from their posts after the fall of the BJD government in Odisha.

The development came in the wake of BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik's resignation from the post of the chief minister after his party failed to secure a majority in the assembly.

Jyoti Prakash Patnaik was appointed as the in-charge AG in place of Parija, according to a notification issued by the law department.

The General Administration and Public Grievances Department issued two different notifications on the acceptance of the resignation of R Balakrishnan, chief advisor, special initiatives, and Suresh Mahapatra, chief advisor to the chief minister's office.

Similarly, principal secretary, the Electronics and IT Department, Manoj Kumar Mishra has also resigned from his position.

In an official order, the General Administration Department said the resignation of Mishra has been accepted.

Mishra, a 2000-batch IRTS officer, was on deputation to the state and served as secretary of the IT Department. Later, he took VRS and the BJD government appointed him as the principal secretary of the same department on a contractual basis.

Patnaik submitted his resignation as the chief minister to Governor Raghubar Das after the BJD failed to get a majority in the assembly. The BJD, which was in power for 24 years, secured 51 seats while BJP bagged 78 seats in 147-member assembly and was set to form the government in the state. PTI BBM BBM ACD