Odisha aims to emerge as green energy hub by 2036: Majhi

Bhubaneswar, Dec 7 (PTI) Odisha aims to emerge as a "green energy hub" by 2036, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, underlining the state's efforts to strengthen its energy supply chain.

Majhi made the announcement after inaugurating the three-day Global Energy Leaders' Summit 2025 (GELS 2025) in Puri on Saturday.

He said the state plans to substantially reduce reliance on fossil fuels by 2036, and highlighted investments in the energy sector to ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity in rural areas, describing power as critical infrastructure for self-reliance and youth empowerment.

The chief minister urged other states to prioritise energy production and conservation.

He said GELS 2025 is a platform bringing together central and state governments, industries, researchers, institutions and global experts to chart a roadmap for sustainable and clean energy.

Majhi also reaffirmed Odisha's commitment to India's goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, with renewable energy given priority in the state's industrial policy.

Former UK prime minister Tony Blair addressed the summit virtually, emphasising that successful energy transitions require sustained multi-government efforts -- a core objective of GELS 2025.

Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo, in-charge of the energy department, said Odisha aims to achieve widespread renewable energy adoption in industry and agriculture by 2030, and emerge as a hub for clean energy, manufacturing and green hydrogen by 2036, when the state completes 100 years. He also cited the Konark Sun Temple as a symbol of India's historic connection with energy.

The summit was also attended by Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood, Rajasthan Energy Minister Heera Lal Nagar, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Energy Department Principal Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev, among others.