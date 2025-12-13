Odisha aims to set up 58 cold storage units by 2030

Bhubaneswar, Dec 13 (PTI) The Odisha government has decided to set up at least 58 cold storage units at an investment of Rs 252 crore by 2029-2030, a state minister said.

Deputy Chief Minister K V Sigh Deo said the initiative is aimed at establishing a robust cold chain infrastructure and creating stronger market linkages for farmers.

Deo was speaking at the Cold Storage Conclave and Buyer-Seller Meet here, organised by the Agricultural Promotion & Investment Corporation of Odisha Ltd (APICOL) in association with ASSOCHAM .

“The state government has set an ambitious target to establish cold storage units in 58 sub-divisions by FY’30, with a proposed budget outlay of Rs 252 crore,” Singh, who is also in-charge of the agriculture and farmers empowerment department, said.

The deputy CM highlighted key policy interventions such as capital investment subsidy and interest reimbursement, aimed at revitalising defunct cold storage units and ensuring long-term viability of new projects.

A strong collaboration across the value chain is essential to unlock the full potential of the sector, he said.

Speaking at the conclave, Principal Secretary of the department, Arabinda Padhee, underscored the state’s transition towards market-led agriculture.

He noted that Odisha has been a rice-surplus state for the last 16-17 years, supplying rice to over 12 states, and produced nearly 15 million tonnes of food grains along with an equal volume of horticultural products in the last agricultural year.

Padhee said the state government has drafted a comprehensive cold storage policy with “attractive incentives” to strengthen the ecosystem and woo private investment. PTI AAM RBT