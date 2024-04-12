Odisha alerts collectors after IMD forecasts return of heatwave from April 15

Bhubaneswar, Apr 12 (PTI) The Special Relief Commission (SRC) in Odisha on Friday put several districts on alert in the wake of the IMD forecasting return of heatwave conditions in parts of the state from April 15, officials said.

The SRC said the weather office has issued a ‘yellow warning’ (be updated), and asked district authorities to take steps to circulate the warning message among people and make them aware about the health concerns related to the heat, especially for the infants and the elderly.

“People should be advised to take precautionary measures while going out during noon from 11 am to 3 pm. The situation should be monitored closely,” it said in a letter to all the district collectors.

The IMD has forecast heatwave conditions in the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Koraput on April 15 and Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Boudh, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar and Jajpur on April 16. PTI AAM RBT