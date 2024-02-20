Odisha announces cash awards for state players in medal-winning Indian hockey teams

Bhubaneswar, Feb 20 (PTI) The Odisha government on Tuesday announced cash awards to honour the players from the state for their achievements in hockey, an official release said.

Advertisment

Amit Rohidas and Deep Grace Ekka will be awarded Rs 3.75 lakh each for their performance while representing India at the 2023 Men’s Asian Championship Trophy held in Chennai and the 2023 Women’s Asian Championship Trophy held in Jharkhand, respectively, the release said.

The Asian Champions Trophy is a continental competition held every two years.

Similarly, Mariana Kujur, Jyoti Chhatri and Ajmina Kujur were awarded Rs 12.5 lakh each for their role in the Indian Women’s Hockey Team that won the silver medal in the first edition of the FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup, 2024 held in Muscat, Oman, it said.

The FIH Hockey5s World Cup is held every four years, it added. PTI AAM SBN