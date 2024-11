Bhubaneswar, Nov 9 (PTI) The Odisha government on Saturday announced a monthly honorarium of Rs 30,000 for all Padma award recipients from the state, a release issued by the CMO said.

It said that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi took this decision.

As many as 55 Padma awardees will receive the honorarium, the release said, adding that the state government will bear an additional expense of Rs 2 crore per annum. PTI AAM AAM RG