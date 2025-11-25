Odisha approves 20 projects with proposed investment of Rs 4,353 crore

Bhubaneswar, Nov 25 (PTI) The Odisha government on Tuesday approved 20 projects with a total proposed investment of Rs 4,353 crore, an official said.

The projects were approved at the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting, chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja here.

The projects would be located across 11 districts of the state and are expected to generate 7,815 jobs, he said.

The approved projects are in the chemicals, electronics, aluminium, tourism, infrastructure, IT services, power & renewable energy, and food processing sectors. They are distributed across Angul, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Khurda, Koraput, Puri, Sambalpur and Sundergarh districts.

"These approvals underscore the state government's proactive approach in attracting quality investments, ensuring last-mile facilitation, and enabling the setting up of industries with ease. By distributing industrial projects across multiple districts, Odisha is promoting regionally balanced growth while unlocking new employment avenues for its young population," the official said.

The approved projects included NTPC-SAIL Power Company Limited's floating solar unit, which will be established in Sundergarh district at an investment of Rs 710.27 crore and Rashmi Metallurgical Industry Private Limited's Rs 600-crore iron ore beneficiation plant at Keonjhar.