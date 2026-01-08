Odisha approves Rs 55,783 cr investments, to create over 14,500 jobs

Bhubaneswar, Jan 8 (PTI) The Odisha government on Thursday approved seven major industrial projects worth an investment of Rs 55,783 crore and having the potential to generate 14,507 jobs, an official said.

The project proposals were approved at the High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

"Through these investment clearances, we are focusing on making the state strong, Atmanirbhar and ready for Samruddha Odisha by 2036," he said.

The approved projects span key sectors including steel, rare earth manufacturing, automobiles and auto-components, semiconductors, industrial gases, ferroalloys and power and renewable energy and are spread across districts such as Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Keonjhar and Khurda.

In the steel sector, Saffron Resources Private Limited, (a JSW Group Company) leads the approvals with a mega investment of Rs 35,000 crore to establish a 6 MTPA steel plant in Dhenkanal. The project alone is expected to generate around 8,000 employment opportunities.

Jindal Poly Films Limited’s plans to set up a 0.5 MTPA Titanium Dioxide Pigment manufacturing unit under the rare earth manufacturing category at an investment Rs 12,000 crore in Ganjam. This project will create 4,000 jobs, an official said.

In the automobiles and auto-components sector, a reputed company will invest Rs 1,697 crore in Ganjam to establish a manufacturing unit for tyres, carbon black, and zinc oxide, generating 685 jobs, he said.

Boosting Odisha’s presence in high-tech manufacturing, Sancode Semi Private Limited will set up an Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing (OSAT) unit in Khurda with an investment of Rs 1,649.98 crore and create 570 jobs.

The industrial gases segment also received a boost with Inox Air Products Private Limited proposing an investment of Rs 1,300 crore to set up an Air Separation Unit in Dhenkanal, generating 180 jobs and catering to the growing industrial demand for high-quality gases.

In the ferroalloys sector, Ferro Alloys Corporation Limited will invest Rs 2,000 crore in Keonjhar to establish facilities for Ferro Manganese, Silico Manganese, manganese ore beneficiation, along with a 100 MW Captive Power Plant, creating 772 employment opportunities.

Similarly, GMR Kamalanga Energy Limited’s proposal to set up a 350 MW thermal power plant in Dhenkanal at an Rs 2,136.02 crore, has been approved. This project will generate employment for 300 people. PTI AAM AAM MNB