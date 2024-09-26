Odisha asks cops not to be involved in 'unauthorised' activities in mining, industrial areas

Bhubaneswar, Sep 26 (PTI) The Odisha Police have asked field-level officers not to be involved in unauthorised activities in mining and industrial areas.

Speaking to PTI over the phone on Thursday, the Additional Director General (ADG) of Police (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar said, “We have noticed that some police officials are involved in activities like transportation of goods and other unauthorised operations in mining and industrial areas.

It is the duty of the revenue, mining and other officers concerned to deal with such activities.

Therefore, police personnel have been asked to focus more on policing, he said.

Kumar has written a letter to all Superintendents of Police (SPs), IGs, DIGs, and Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner in this regard on Tuesday.

The Director General of Police (DGP) has expressed grave concern over this issue and has emphasised that such actions fall outside the scope of police responsibilities, he said in the letter.

“Any continued involvement or favouritism in these matters will be dealt with seriously. All field officers are hereby instructed to take cognisance of this directive and comply with it in strict accordance,” the ADG said. PTI BBM SBN BBM SBN