Odisha asks fishermen to return to shore by Nov 15 amid rain forecast

Bhubaneswar, Nov 13 (PTI) The Odisha government on Monday directed the collectors of seven coastal districts to ensure that no fishermen venture into the sea as a low-pressure area was brewing over the Bay of Bengal.

In a letter to the collectors of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda and Ganjam, Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahoo said fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea from November 15 onwards and they must return to the shore.

A likely low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours may trigger rain in the state, he said.

Besides the coastal districts, the system may trigger rains in the interior parts of the state as well, senior weather scientist Umashankar Das said.

While dry weather will prevail till November 14, light to moderate rain is likely on November 15, and the intensity of the downpour will increase on November 16, he said.

Light to moderate rains are likely on November 15 in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Malkangiri, among other districts. PTI AAM AAM SOM