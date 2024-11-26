Odisha Assembly adjourned as opposition MLAs create ruckus over mango kernel deaths

Bhubaneswar, Nov 26 (PTI) The Odisha Assembly on Tuesday was adjourned for about an hour as opposition BJD and Congress members shouted slogans over the death of three tribal women by eating mango kernel gruel allegedly due to lack of foodgrain.

As soon as the House made obituary reference to six ex-members, Speaker Surama Padhy allowed Question House. However, the BJD and Congress MLAs trooped into the well of the House and protested the death of tribal women in Kandhamal district.

The members raised slogans against the Mohan Charan Majhi government accusing it of failing to streamline public distribution system for which the people at Mandipanka village in Kandhamal district faced food scarcity leading to the death of three tribal women.

As the din continued in the well of the House, the Speaker adjourned the proceeding till 12.25 pm.

Earlier, Leader of the House and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi moved an obituary reference and the House paid tribute to six of its ex-members. The obituary reference was made over the demise of former minister Samit Dey, ex-members Dhaneswar Majhi, Makardwaj Pradhan, Niranjan Pradhan, Utkal Keshari Parida and Purna Chandra Majhi.

Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik and Congress Legislature Party leader Ram Chandra Kadam also expressed their grief and condoled the demise of six emmbers. The House observed a one-minute silence in respect of the departed former members of the Assembly.

The winter session of the Odisha assembly began here on Tuesday and will continue till December 31. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who is also in charge of the Finance department, is scheduled to present supplementary budget in the afternoon session of the House. PTI AAM AAM RG