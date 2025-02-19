Odisha assembly adjourned thrice amidst protests by BJD and Congress

Bhubaneswar, Feb 19 (PTI) The Odisha Assembly was adjourned thrice on Wednesday as BJD and Congress members created a ruckus over various issues, prompting Speaker Surama Padhy to warn Opposition members about their activities.

As the day’s proceedings were almost washed away due to continuous din in the well of the House, the Speaker said, "I will be forced to initiate action if the proceedings are affected frequently." The House witnessed pandemonium starting from the Question Hour at 10:30 AM when members of both the BJD and Congress staged demonstrations, holding placards in the well of the House. They accused the state’s BJP government of attempting to "saffronise" Mission Shakti by restructuring its executive committee.

Raising a different issue, Congress members alleged atrocities against women and children since the BJP government came to power in the state.

While BJD members displayed placards protesting the government’s move to restructure Mission Shakti's executive committee, Congress member Taraprasad Bahinipati was seen attempting to climb the Speaker's podium.

Mission Shakti is a platform aimed at the social, economic, and political empowerment of women through their involvement in self-help groups (SHGs). It was launched on March 8, 2001, by then chief minister Naveen Patnaik.

Unable to continue the session, the Speaker first adjourned the House until 4 PM.

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, senior BJD member Ranendra Pratap Swain alleged that the state government was trying to restructure the Mission Shakti executive committee and include BJP members in the panel.

BJD member Dhruba Charan Sahoo claimed that the state government had written to all district collectors to restructure the Mission Shakti executive committee.

Congress Legislature Party leader Ram Chandra Kadam alleged, "Women and children are not safe in the state. More than 36,000 women and over 8,000 children have gone missing in the state, but the government is in deep sleep." When the House reassembled at 4 PM, the same chaotic scene unfolded, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the proceedings first for 30 minutes (until 4:39 PM) and then until 5:15 PM.

Speaking on a point of order, senior BJP legislator Jaynarayan Mishra alleged, "The opposition members are wasting valuable time of the House to divert the public’s attention from the KIIT incident and protect its founder Achyut Samanta, a former BJD leader." In midst of the noisy atmosphere, the Speaker allowed BJP member Santosh Khatua to present a private member’s Bill, and Ranendra Pratap Swain (BJD) and Amar Kumar Nayak (BJP) to introduce resolutions on ‘One Nation, One Election’ and the Subhadra scheme.

In the meantime, the Congress members staged a walkout.

The BJD MLAs, however, continued their protest when their own party member Swain was presenting the resolution in the Assembly.

Reacting to it, BJP MLA Manas Kumar Dutta said, "BJD is not under the control of anyone. It is like a driver-less vehicle".

On KIIT incident, BJD MLA SP Jena said, "The BJP is in power at both the state and the Centre. They have the power and police force to take action, but don’t have the courage to do so. They only blame others." PTI BBM AAM AAM MNB