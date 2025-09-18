Odisha Assembly adjourns for day after obituary reference

Bhubaneswar, Sep 18 (PTI) The first day of the monsoon session of Odisha Assembly was adjourned after obituary reference was made to seven former members of the House and two personnel of the state police on Thursday.

As soon as the House assembled at 11 am, Speaker Surama Padhy allowed Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to move the condolence motion over the demise of sitting member Rajendra Dholakia, ex-deputy Speaker Bibhuti Busan Singh Mardaraj, ex-members Prasanna Kumar Pattnaik, Karendra Majhi, Niranjan Hermbram, Prafulla Kumar Bhanj and Mohammad Rafique and late constables Loknath Sabar and Laxman Majhi.

The chief minister paid rich tribute to the late members of the Assembly and police personnel. Majhi recalled working with Dholakia, Karendra Majhi and highly praised the sacrifice made by the two constables who laid down their lives on duty.

BJD's deputy leader in the House, Prasanna Acharya, Congress Legislature Party leader Rama Chandra Kadam and CPI(M)'s lone member Laxman Munda also conveyed their condolence to the departed leaders and police personnel.

The Speaker, on behalf of the House, also paid tributes to the departed souls and conveyed the House's condolences to the families of the ex-members and late constables. She also referred to the contribution of each former member in her condolence message.

"As Rajendra Dholkia, was the sitting member of the 17th Assembly, the House will remain adjourned for the day as per tradition," the Speaker said.

The MLAs also stood for two two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed members.

She invited all the members of the Assembly to join the plantation programme held in the Assembly premises.

The monsoon session of the Assembly which commenced on Thursday, will continue till September 25 with one break on September 21. PTI AAM AAM RG