Odisha Assembly budget session from Feb 17

Bhubaneswar, Jan 30 (PTI) The budget session of Odisha Assembly will start on February 17 with Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati's address and will continue till April 8, a notification said on Friday.

As per the notification issued by the Assembly Secretariat, the session will have 28 working days with a recess from February 25 to March 8.

Discussion on the motion of thanks on the Governor's address will be held on February 18 and 19, while Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who holds the Finance portfolio, will present the annual budget for 2026-27 on February 20, it said.

General discussion on the budget is scheduled on February 23 and 24. Reports of various departmentally related standing committees will be tabled before the House on March 9.

The discussion on demands for grants will start on March 10 and continue till March 30. The Appropriation Bill will be tabled on March 31 and April 2, 6 and 8 have been earmarked for transaction of private members' business, the notification added.