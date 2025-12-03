Odisha assembly clears Bill allowing women’s night shifts, raising workday to 10 hours

Bhubaneswar, Dec 3 (PTI) The Odisha Assembly on Wednesday passed a Bill paving the way for women to work night shifts and raising the daily working hours from nine to 10.

The Odisha Shops and Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was cleared amid a walkout by the opposition BJD and the Congress.

Labour Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia, while moving the Bill, said it introduces major reforms for small businesses and workplaces.

He said establishments employing up to 20 people would be exempted from provisions of the 1956 Act, reducing the regulatory burden on smaller enterprises.

Clarifying the changes in working hours, Singhkhuntia said the daily limit would be increased from nine to 10 hours while retaining the 48-hour weekly cap.

The quarterly overtime ceiling would rise from 50 hours to 144 hours, and employees would be allowed six hours of uninterrupted work followed by a 30-minute break.

“Longer overtime limit is beneficial for the willing workers to earn more wages (overtime wage is double the rate of ordinary wages),” he said, adding that the measures were in line with recommendations of NITI Aayog and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The Bill also removes the bar on employing women during night shifts, provided they give written consent and the employer ensures safety, dignity and welfare measures.

“According to the government, the amendments will enhance overall productivity, create more employment opportunities, especially for women and promote ease of doing business in the state,” the minister said.

However, members of the BJD and the Congress demanded that the Bill be referred to the select committee for detailed scrutiny.

BJD MLA Dhruba Charan Sahoo said, “India, as well as Odisha, is a welfare state and not totally oriented at making business in everything. Welfare of the workers should be the priority of the government rather than the shop or business establishment owners.” BJD member Sarada Prasad Jena argued that the proposed increase in working hours contradicted social norms.

“As per different Puranas, even Lord Vishnu goes to sleep for four months in a year. This indicates that the working hours of a person should be limited to 8 hours,” he said.

The opposition legislators also raised concerns over permitting women to work night shifts against the backdrop of rising crimes against women.

“What happened in RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata? Even a woman doctor was raped and murdered during her night duty (in August 2024),” Sahoo said.

Defending the legislation, BJP member Irasish Acharya said it would help improve productivity and create opportunities “for the people who want to work hard”. PTI AAM NN