Odisha Assembly Deputy Speaker Rajanikant Singh resigns, to concentrate on poll preparations

Bhubaneswar, Nov 8 (PTI) Odisha Assembly Deputy Speaker Rajanikant Singh on Wednesday resigned from the post citing "personal reasons".

However, the senior BJD leader said he will concentrate on poll preparations as Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state are due in a few months' time.

Singh submitted his resignation to Speaker Pramila Mallik.

"I am planning to concentrate on political activities as elections are round the corner," Singh told reporters, adding he would be now able to devote more time to the party and reach out to the people.

Singh, who was elected as the deputy speaker of the Odisha Assembly in June 2019, earlier served as the Steel and Mines Minister in the Naveen Patnaik government.

Asked whether he would be given any major responsibility in the party, the four-time lawmaker from Angul constituency said it is for the BJD president to decide.

Singh, son of former minister A P Singh, is a popular leader in Dhenkanal district.

His active participation in party work is considered significant amid speculations of Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan contesting the 2024 elections from either Dhenkanal or Sambalpur Lok Sabha seats.

Earlier, in May this year, the then Speaker B K Arukha from Ganjam district had resigned from the post and was appointed as a cabinet minister.

Those holding the posts of speaker and deputy speaker cannot work for the government or his or her party. PTI AAM AAM ACD