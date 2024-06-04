Odisha Assembly election: BJP wins 14 seats, leads in 66, BJD gets 7 seats

Bhubaneswar, Jun 4 (PTI) The BJP won 14 Assembly seats in Odisha on Tuesday and was leading in 66 other constituencies, according to the Election Commission of India.

The Biju Janata Dal won seven seats and was leading in 42 constituencies out of the 147 Assembly seats, it said.

The Congress won one seat and was ahead in 13 Assembly segments.

BJP candidate Prithviraj Hairchandran won the Chilika Assembly constituency defeating his nearest BJD rival Raghunath Sahu by 4,566 votes while saffron party candidate Ashwini Kumar Sarangi won the Bargarh Assembly seat by defeating his nearest rival Debesh Acharya of BJD by 4,772 votes.

BJP's Durga Prasad Tanti won the Raghunathpalli assembly segment by a margin of 5,774 votes defeating his nearest rival Archanarekha Behera of BJD.

The saffron party's Tankadhar Tripathy won the Jharsuguda assembly segment by defeating his nearest rival Depali Das of BJD by a margin of 1,333 votes.

BJP candidate Irasis Acharya won the Assembly poll from Bhatli constituency defeating BJD's Susanta Singh of BJD by 27,892.

The other BJP nominees who won are—Bhabani Shankar Bhoi (Talsara), Padma Charan Haiburu (Karanjia), Kanhai Charan Danga (Kantamal), Dusmanta Kumar Swain (Khandapada) and Fakir Mohan Naik (Telkoi).

Senior BJD leader and Odisha Assembly speaker Pramila Mallik won the assembly poll from Binjharpur constituency. Mallik won the seat with a margin of 2,856 votes against her nearest rival Babita Mallick of BJP.

BJD candidate Sarada Prasad Nayak won the Rourkela assembly seat by defeating his nearest rival Dilip Kumar Ray of BJP by 3,552 votes.

The other BJD candidates who won the Assembly poll are—Braja Kishore Pradhan (Talcher), Adhiraj Mohan Panigrahi (Khariar), Manohar Randhari (Dabugam), Chakramani Kanhar (Baliguda) and Devi Ranjan Tripathy (Banki).

Odisha Chief Minister and BJP supremo Naveen Patnaik was trailing BJP's Laxman Bag by 7,514 votes in the Kantabanji Assembly seat in Bolangir district.

The BJD supremo was leading by 3,861 votes over his BJP rival Sisir Kumar Mishra in the Hinjili seat, the other seat he is contesting in Ganjam district.

Congress candidate Mangu Khilla won the Chitrakonda Assembly segment by defeating his nearest rival Dambaru Sisa of BJP by 9,151 votes.

At least eight ministers in Naveen Patnaik's cabinet are trailing in the Odisha assembly election.

Forest and Environment Minister Pradip Kumar Amat, Works Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik, Higher Education minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Transport minister Tukuni Sahu, Science and Technology Minister Ashok Chandra Panda, Finance Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha, Handlooms & Textiles Minister Rita Sahu and Women & Child Development Minister Basanti Hembram are trailing.

Other prominent BJD leaders trailing were Debi Prasad Mishra, Kallikesh Narayan Singh Deo, Susanta Singh, Ramesh Chandra Chyau Patnaik, Prafulla Samal, Snehangini Chhuria, Pushpendra Singh Deo, Ramesh Majhi and Dibya Shankar Mishra.

CPI(M) candidate was leading in one Assembly seat while Independents were leading in three seats. PTI BBM AAM AAM RG