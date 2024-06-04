Odisha Assembly election: BJP wins 2 seat, leading in 79 constituencies

Bhubaneswar, Jun 4 (PTI) The BJP won two Assembly seats in Odisha and was leading in 79 other constituencies, according to the Election Commission of India.

BJP candidate Prithviraj Hairchandran won the Chilika Assembly constituency defeating his nearest BJD rival Raghunath Sahu by 4,566 votes while saffron party candidate Ashwini Kumar Sarangi won the Bargarh Assembly seat by defeating his nearest rival Debesh Acharya of BJD by 4,772 votes.

BJP candidates were also leading in 79 seats out of the 147 Assembly seats.

Biju Janata Dal nominees were leading in 47 constituencies.

CPI (M) candidate was leading in one seat, while Independent candidates were leading in three seats.

At least eight ministers in Naveen Patnaik’s cabinet are trailing in the Odisha assembly election.

Forest and Environment Minister Pradip Kumar Amat, Works Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik, Higher Education minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Transport minister Tukuni Sahu, Science and Technology Minister Ashok Chandra Panda, Finance Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha, Handlooms & Textiles Minister Rita Sahu and Women & Child Development Minister Basanti Hembram are trailing, according to the ECI.

CPI (M) candidate and sitting MLA Laxman Munda was leading in Bonai assembly constituency. Independent candidates were leading in Badamba and Dharmasala assembly segments.

Other prominent BJD leaders trailing were Debi Prasad Mishra, Kallikesh Narayan Singh Deo, Susanta Singh, Ramesh Chandra Chyau Patnaik, Prafulla Samal, Snehangini Chhuria, Pushpendra Singh Deo, Ramesh Majhi and Dibya Shankar Mishra. PTI BBM AAM RG