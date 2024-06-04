Odisha Assembly election: BJP wins 8 seats, leading in 73

Bhubaneswar, Jun 4 (PTI) The BJP won eight Assembly seats in Odisha and was leading in 73 other constituencies, according to the Election Commission of India.

The BJD won one seat and was leading in 47 constituencies out of the 147 Assembly seats, it said.

The Congress won one seat and was ahead in 13 Assembly segments.

BJP candidate Prithviraj Hairchandran won the Chilika Assembly constituency defeating his nearest BJD rival Raghunath Sahu by 4,566 votes while saffron party candidate Ashwini Kumar Sarangi won the Bargarh Assembly seat by defeating his nearest rival Debesh Acharya of BJD by 4,772 votes.

BJP's Durga Prasad Tanti won the Raghunathpalli assembly segment by a margin of 5,774 votes defeating his nearest rival Archanarekha Behera of BJD.

The saffron party's Tankadhar Tripathy won the Jharsuguda assembly segment by defeating his nearest rival Depali Das of BJD by a margin of 1,333 votes.

BJD candidate Sarada Prasad Nayak won the Rourkela assembly seat by defeating his nearest rival Dilip Kumar Ray of BJP by a margin of 3,552 votes.

Chief Minister and BJP supremo Naveen Patnaik was trailing BJP's Laxman Bag by 3,283 votes in the Kantabanji Assembly seat in Bolangir district.

The BJD supremo was leading by 3,861 votes over his BJP rival Sisir Kumar Mishra in the Hinjili seat, the other seat he is contesting in Ganjam district Congress candidate Mangu Khilla won the Chitrakonda Assembly segment by defeating his nearest rival Dambaru Sisa of BJP at a margin of 9,151 votes.

At least eight ministers in Naveen Patnaik's cabinet are trailing in the Odisha assembly election.

Forest and Environment Minister Pradip Kumar Amat, Works Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik, Higher Education minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Transport minister Tukuni Sahu, Science and Technology Minister Ashok Chandra Panda, Finance Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha, Handlooms & Textiles Minister Rita Sahu and Women & Child Development Minister Basanti Hembram are trailing.

Other prominent BJD leaders trailing were Debi Prasad Mishra, Kallikesh Narayan Singh Deo, Susanta Singh, Ramesh Chandra Chyau Patnaik, Prafulla Samal, Snehangini Chhuria, Pushpendra Singh Deo, Ramesh Majhi and Dibya Shankar Mishra CPI(M) candidate was leading in one Assembly seat while Independents were leading in three seats. PTI BBM AAM AAM RG