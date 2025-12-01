Odisha Assembly passes resolution on central Act on water prevention

Bhubaneswar, Dec 1 (PTI) Amid a noisy walkout and tearing up of papers by the opposition, the Odisha Assembly on Monday passed a resolution for applying a central Act on water prevention.

Opposition BJD and the Congress opposed the resolution moved by Forest Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia in the Assembly.

Earlier, the state cabinet on November 21, had adopted the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024, to streamline environmental regulations, enhance ease of doing business, and modernise pollution control.

However, the Opposition BJD and Congress members opposed it and alleged that the state’s resources are being given to the corporate houses in a platter.

Ranendra Pratap Swain of THE BJD and the eight-time member of the House, tore down a copy of the resolution before staging a walkout.

Both the BJD and the Congress members walked out of the House in protest following which the controversial resolution was passed on voice vote.

“Adopting this resolution means handing over our natural resources like forest, water and minerals to the hands of multi-nationals. They are now free to loot the resources and go scot free,” Swain told the reporters outside the House.

Swain further said, "Where is the interest of Odisha in this resolution? Arrangements are being made to protect companies in the name of ease of doing business. There will be no more criminal cases against polluting companies or they will no longer be arrested. This law is not mandatory for Odisha." BJD member P K Deb said, "Why is our government so eager to implement it? 11 per cent of the country's water is in Odisha." Congress MLA CS Razen Ekka also strongly opposed to the reosution and said, "Under this law, there is a provision for criminals who pollute to escape. Those who kill living rivers will escape by paying a fine of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15 lakh." However, the minister said that the resolution is passed to ensure ease of doing business in the state.

“The aim of this Amendment Act is to decriminalising minor offences through monetary penalties instead of imprisonment, clarifying the process for appointing the State Pollution Control Board Chairperson, and aligning Odisha's environmental governance with national standards,” a note said. PTI AAM NN