Odisha Assembly passes resolution praising GST reforms

Bhubaneswar, Sep 23 (PTI) Amid boycott by the Opposition BJD and Congress, the Odisha Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution on voice vote, thanking the BJP-led central government for implementing the “next generation” Goods and Service Tax (GST) reforms for the benefit of the people.

The resolution moved by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who is also in-charge of the finance department, got the nod of the House on Tuesday evening when members of both the opposition parties had boycotted the proceeding over some other issues.

“The GST reforms are a transformative overhaul designed to reshape our economic landscape. This simplifies the tax structure, reduces rates of essential items, and aims to boost economic growth,” Majhi said.

Stating that the key aspects of the reforms, effective from September 22, included simplified rate structure, reduced tax on essentials, benefits for consumers and business, higher tax on luxury goods, Majhi said that specific industries also stand to benefit such as the insurance sector where GST on individual life and health insurance policies has been exempted.

The chief minister also said that the Next Generation GST reforms is more than a tax change, it is a “game changer”.

It promises a more transparent, efficient and growth oriented economy, benefiting business, consumers and ultimately leading to the nation’s progress. This reform will create more employment, Majhi said.

Opposition members, who on Monday participated in the debate, had maintained that credit should not go to one person as is being done by the ruling party.

“It took eight years for this decision, during which Rs 57 lakh crore was extracted from the poor’s pockets,” said senior BJD member RP Swain.

He alleged that the BJP was taking undesirable political advantage.

Swain said Modi had initially opposed GST and questioned the delay in simplification, demanding tax exemptions on essentials like rice and flattened rice, as well as a full tax waiver on kendu leaves.

Other BJD MLAs - Arun Kumar Sahu and Ganeswar Behera - also criticsed the BJP government for the delay in bringing reforms.

BJP member Tankadhar Tripathy accused the opposition of misleading Odisha’s people. BJP MLAs Amar Nayak and Pratap Chandra Nayak joined the discussion, thanking the PM for the GST reforms. PTI AAM NN