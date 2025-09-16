Odisha Assembly Speaker holds all-party meeting, seeks cooperation from MLAs for monsoon session

Bhubaneswar, Sep 16 (PTI) Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy on Tuesday held an all-party meeting ahead of the monsoon session and sought cooperation from members of the ruling and opposition parties for a smooth transaction of business in the House.

The monsoon session of the state assembly will commence on Thursday and continue to September 25 with a break on September 21.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Padhy said, "I sought cooperation from all members for the smooth conduct of the assembly session." The first day of the session would end after paying tributes to BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, who died earlier this month.

"From September 19 onwards, the House will discuss adjournment motions, calling attention, questions and bills," the Speaker said.

BJD chief whip Pramila Mallik, who attended the meet, said, “We will extend our cooperation as per existing norms and constitutional provisions.” The regional party will raise issues related to women, students, SC/STs and farmers during the session, she said.

However, the detailed strategy will be prepared during the BJD legislative party meeting to be held on Wednesday, she added.

After taking part in the all-party meeting, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Rama Chandra Kadam said they would cooperate with the Speaker to run the House, keeping the existing provisions in mind.

The party’s strategy for the session would be chalked out at a meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday here, he added. PTI BBM BBM BDC