Odisha assembly suspends 12 Congress MLAs for 7 days over ‘indiscipline’ in House

Bhubaneswar, Mar 25 (PTI) Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy on Tuesday suspended 12 Congress MLAs for seven days over “indiscipline” in the House.

The action against the Congress legislators came after the House adopted a motion moved by government Chief Whip Saroj Pradhan.

The suspended MLAs include Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Rama Chandra Kadam, Sagar Charan Das, Mangu Khilla, Satyajeet Gomango, Ashok Kumar Das, Dasarathi Gamango and Sofia Firdous.

As soon as Padhy announced the decision, Congress members created a ruckus in the assembly, playing gongs as a mark of protest.

Amid the pandemonium, the House was initially adjourned till 4.19 pm and then for another 15 minutes. PTI AAM RBT