Odisha assembly suspends 2 more Cong MLAs for 7 days over ‘indiscipline’ in House

Bhubaneswar, Mar 26 (PTI) Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy on Wednesday suspended two more Congress MLAs for seven days over “indiscipline” in the House.

With this, all 14 Congress MLAs have now been suspended.

Padhy announced the suspension of Taraprasad Bahinipati and Ramesh Jena, after the House passed a motion moved by government chief whip Saroj Kumar Pradhan.

Earlier, during the Question Hour, both Bahinipati and Jena were seen playing gongs in the Well of the House, protesting the suspension of party legislators on Tuesday, and demanding formation of a House Committee to probe crimes against women in the state.

Twelve Congress MLAs were suspended for seven days on Tuesday on similar grounds.

The party members have been staging demonstrations in the assembly since March 7, demanding the formation of the committee.

The House also witnessed noisy scenes when the principal opposition party, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), staged a walkout from the assembly during the Question Hour, demanding reservations for ST, SC and OBC candidates in education and jobs.

The BJD MLAs later marched to the AG Chhak, where they paid tributes to B R Ambedkar near his statue. They also reportedly engaged in a scuffle with the security personnel at the main gate of the assembly, as police closed it to prevent the entry of Congress activists. PTI BBM AAM RBT