Odisha Assembly winter session set to be stormy amid allegation of vote ‘chori’ in Nuapada

Bhubaneswar, Nov 26 (PTI) The winter session of the Odisha Assembly commencing from Thursday is likely to be stormy as opposition BJD and the Congress on Wednesday announced plans to raise several issues including the alleged large-scale manipulation of the by-poll in Nuapada and increasing number of rape cases across the state.

The state’s main opposition party - Biju Janata Dal at its legislature party meeting chaired by Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, resolved to raise its voice in the Assembly on the problems of the people and the “inefficiency” of the government. The BJD will seek answers from the government on various issues such as law and order, harassment of women, communal agitation, farmers' problems and employment-related scams, the party said in a statement.

While discussing the current political situation in the state, Patnaik pointed out that the law and order has collapsed and women do not feel safe. The recent incidents of harassment of women from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's constituency Keonjhar Sadar to Khurda, Baghmari and Cuttack SCB Medical College are very painful, Patnaik told the MLAs, asking them to seek a reply from the BJP government.

“Such a sensitive incident has exposed the incompetence of the government. After so many incidents, the government is yet to wake up,” Patnaik said.

Patnaik also said that it is “really sad” that communal tension is increasing in Odisha, which is known for peace and harmony. The situation in the state has deteriorated in the last 18 months, he claimed, citing the recent riots in Cuttack city during Durga Puja.

The Leader of Opposition asserted that the condition of farmers and women in the state is the most distressed.

“The government is neither providing fertilizer to the farmers on time, nor is it providing loan assistance to Mission Shakti women. The government's indifference towards the farmers and Mission Shakti women will be strongly opposed in the House," he said.

'Mission Shakti' is a central scheme aimed at strengthening interventions for women's safety, security and empowerment.

Calling the BJP government “anti-farmer and anti-women,” Patnaik claimed that it has not been able to conduct a single recruitment examination without error, thus making the youth frustrated.

After its legislature party meeting, Congress leader Rama Chandra Kadam said his party would raise the issue of farmers and their miseries in the government ‘mandis’.

“We will also raise the issue relating to massive vote chori in Nuapada by-polls and law and order issue,” Kadam said.

The BJP registered a landslide victory in Nuapada, and the BJD, which held the seat, finished third after the Congress.

The BJP legislature party meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi resolved to face the opposition and prepared to give all answers on the people’s issue.

Taking to X, Majhi said, “Attended the meeting of the BJP Legislature Party held a day before the winter session of the Assembly. On this occasion, there was a detailed discussion on the strategy and working methods of the government and the ruling party for the upcoming session." The CM said that this session will be 'historic' since President Droupadi Murmu will address the Assembly in this session.

"Therefore, I have instructed all the legislators for mandatory presence and active participation,” Majhi said. PTI AAM NN