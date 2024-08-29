Odisha assembly witnesses ruckus over reservation quota, 'suspension' of development work

Bhubaneswar, Aug 29 (PTI) The Odisha assembly on Thursday witnessed a noisy scene as BJD MLAs created a ruckus over alleged suspension of development work in all 314 blocks, while the Congress staged a walk-out demanding an increase in reservation quota in technical and medical education.

Unable to run the House smoothly, Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the proceedings till 4 PM.

The BJD members created a din after the Speaker disallowed discussion on an adjournment motion moved by them on the alleged suspension of developmental work in all 314 blocks in Odisha.

The Congress MLAs raised their demand to enhance the reservation quotas for SC, ST and OBCs in technical and medical education in the state and demanded a ruling from the Speaker on the matter.

The Congress legislators staged a walk-out after they allegedly did not get a response from the Speaker. The opposition members raised these issues during the zero hour.

BJD member Arun Sahoo questioned why the government is making delay on the discussion on their adjournment motion.

MLA Ganeswar Behera supported him and demanded the Speaker to allow discussion on the topic.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling said the topic brought by the BJD members was not specific.

The Speaker said she cannot allow discussion on the topic as it is neither ‘specific’ nor related to a ‘recent occurrence’.

On the other hand, after staging a walk-out, the Congress members, led by leader Rama Chandra Kadam, went to Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum to Governor Raghubar Das seeking his intervention to fulfil their demand. PTI BBM BBM BDC