Odisha Assembly’s monsoon session from September 22

Bhubaneswar, Aug 31 (PTI) The monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly will be held between September 22 and October 4, a notification issued by the Assembly secretariat said. On the first day of the session, Finance Minister BK Arukha will present the first supplementary budget for the year 2023-24.

The appropriation bill for the first supplementary expenditure of the statement will be tabled on October 3, the notification said.

The election to the Speaker's post will be also held, official sources said.

The Speaker's post remains vacant since Arukha along with two ministers – Samir Ranjan Dash (School and Mass Education) and Srikant Sahu (Labour) – resigned from their respective positions on May 12.

While Arukha was assigned the finance portfolio in the Naveen Patnaik's council of ministers, Deputy Speaker RK Singh has been working as the acting Speaker since then.

However, no official notification was issued in connection with the Speaker election. PTI AAM NN