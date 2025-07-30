Odisha: Assistant engineer arrested in disproportionate assets case

Bhubaneswar, Jul 30 (PTI) An assistant engineer was arrested in Odisha on Wednesday for possessing assets allegedly disproportionate to his known sources of income, the Vigilance Department said.

He was arrested a day after raids were conducted on his properties and offices, it said.

The assistant engineer was “forwarded to the court of special judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar for possession of disproportionate assets (DA) to the tune of 317 per cent of excess to his known sources of income, which he could not account for satisfactorily”, the department said in a statement.

Personnel of the vigilance wing also launched raids on properties of another assistant engineer, a close colleague of the one accused.

Further investigation is underway. PTI BBM RBT