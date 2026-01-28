Odisha bandh over 'poor paddy procurement' evokes mixed response

Bhubaneswar, Jan 28 (PTI) The eight-hour Odisha bandh call given by Navnirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) over the alleged plight of farmers due to mismanagement in paddy procurement in the state on Wednesday evoked a mixed response, an official said.

Railway services were not affected due to the bandh, while road transport was partially disrupted as protesters blocked roads in various districts. Protestors were seen burning motor tyres on the road at several places. Many passengers were stranded at bus terminals in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Shops and business establishments remained closed in several places in the state due to the bandh.

The strike, which began at 6 am and continued till 2 pm, is supported by the opposition Congress and CPI(M), while Biju Janata Dal (BJD) complemented the NNKS for observing the shutdown to safeguard the interests of farmers.

“The banh was observed peacefully across the state. The protestors requested the people to cooperate. The essential services are kept out of the purview of bandh,” NNKS convenor Akshay Kumar said.

Apart from paddy procurement mismanagement, the bandh is also observed against the “forced” installation of smart meters by the power distribution company and high penalties levied on vehicle owners under pollution certificate enforcement, Kumar said.

The protestors asked the government to provide Rs 3,100 per quintal of paddy at official mandis to farmers, and stop the intervention of middlemen and millers in the process.

In Bhubaneswar, protesters blocked the road at Uttara Chhak by burning tyres, leading to traffic disruptions. A report from Cuttack said that private buses remained off the roads.

Additional police forces were deployed at strategic places to maintain law and order during the bandh, said Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena.

In the picketing, Congress supporters joined the NNKS protesters at several places, including Binika in Subarnapur district. They blocked the Binika-Barpali National Highway near College Chhak, affecting traffic movement.

Another report said that the protesters also put up road blockades in Bolangir district, while vehicles were off the roads in Kandhamal district.

Life was almost normal in Koraput district, a revenue department official said.

In the wake of the bandh, the state government has directed all district collectors to take precautionary measures to maintain law and order.