Odisha bans marine fishing in Olive Ridley turtle habitation corridors

Kendrapara: Odisha government clamped a seven-month-long prohibition on sea fishing activity from Wednesday within 20 km of the coast at the mouths of rivers Dhamara, Devi and Rusikulya to ensure the safety of marine animals like Olive Ridley turtles during their mating and breeding season.

The measure, which is taken every year, will remain in force from November 1 to May 31 in accordance with the provisions of the Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation Act (OMFRA), 1982 and the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, a forest department official said.

The prohibition is clamped every year as the turtles perish in larger numbers by getting entangled in fishing nets or by being hit by fishing trawler' propellers, he said.

A multi-layered patrolling exercise will be in place during the prohibition period in the Olive Ridley turtle habitation corridors and involve forest, fisheries and marine police besides Coast Guard personnel, the official said.

To ensure effective patrolling, 61 on-shore camps and five off-shore camps have been set up in the state's four wildlife divisions of Bhadrak, Rajnagar, Puri and Berhampur.

The armed police constabulary force will flank the forest and fisheries patrolling teams. Five high speed boats, 13 trawlers and support boats have been pressed into service to intercept illegal marine fishing in prohibited zones, he said.

More than 10,600 fishermen families will be affected due to the fishing ban. To compensate for the loss of their income, the state government has decided to extend one-time livelihood assistance of Rs 15,500 to each of the affected fishermen families, the official said.

A blanket ban on sea fishing is in force round-the-year in Gahirmatha coast, which is acclaimed as the largest habitation corridor of Olive Ridley turtles. It has been conferred the status of marine sanctuary in view of the turtles’ congregation.

The female Olive Ridley turtles virtually invade the nesting beaches usually at the dead of the night for laying eggs - a phenomenon which is called ‘Arribada’.

After laying the eggs the turtles leave the nesting ground to return to the deep sea. Hatchlings emerge from the eggs after 45-60 days. It is a rare natural phenomenon in which the baby turtles grow without their mothers before going into the sea, he said.