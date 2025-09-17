Odisha bar council suspends extortion scandal accused Archana Nag as its member

Cuttack, Sept 17 (PTI) The Odisha State Bar Council on Wednesday suspended advocate Archana Nag, the main accused in the high-profile extortion scandal.

The bar council prohibited her from practising law before any court, pending disciplinary proceedings.

It noted that Nag did not disclose the pending criminal cases against her during enrolment.

It also said she made a false declaration that she was not employed, despite being the vice president of two corporate entities.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) last week had attached Nag's Bhubaneswar bungalow, worth Rs 3.4 crore.

Three criminal cases were registered against her at various police stations across the state.

Nag, along with her husband Jagabandhu Chand, was arrested by the Bhubaneswar Police in October 2022 on charges of criminal conspiracy, extortion, and blackmail, arising from allegations of coercing victims with the threat of public dissemination of intimate recordings. Both are presently out on bail.

Nag was not immediately available for a comment.