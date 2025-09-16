Odisha: Bar council suspends lawyer for social media posts against judiciary

Cuttack, Sept 16 (PTI) A lawyer was suspended by the Odisha State Bar Council for two years for allegedly making "derogatory" posts on social media against judicial officers by using a fake profile.

The bar council suspended Bhadrak-based advocate Hemant Kumar Nayak on Monday after its disciplinary committee found him guilty.

Nayak was enrolled as a member of the council in 1998, a statement said.

After creating a fake profile on Facebook by slightly changing his name, he has been making defamatory posts against judicial officers of Bhadrak, the state judiciary, and the bar council, it alleged.

Ignoring repeated show-cause notices issued by the disciplinary committee, he questioned the powers of the bar council on social media, it added.

Nayak could not be reached for a comment.