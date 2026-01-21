Odisha: Bhitarkanika National Park sees slender increase in avian guests this winter

Kendrapara (Odisha), Jan 21 (PTI) Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha's Kendrapara district saw a marginal increase in winged guests as compared to the previous year, according to the latest census report released by the forest department on Wednesday.

The number of the avian guests rose to 1,52,762 from 1,51,614 last year.

While 118 species had thronged the national park last year, the latest headcount spotted 106 species of birds, officials said.

Many rare and endangered avian species were spotted along the wetland spots.

The species sighted by enumerators included geese, grebes, rails, gallinules, coot, finfoot, jacanas, gulls, terns, skimmer grey-headed lapwing, sandpiper and painted snipe.

"It was a treat to watch feathered species with their chirpy cacophony adding colour to the vibrant ecosystem of this region," said a wildlife officer engaged in the annual headcount of birds.

Chilika, Bhitarkanika and Hirakud reservoir wetland spots in the state are favoured destinations for migratory birds who migrate from the northern hemisphere due to harsh winters. PTI COR BBM BBM ACD