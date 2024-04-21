Odisha: BJD accuses BJP leader of using children at election rally

Bhubaneswar, Apr 21 (PTI) The BJD on Sunday moved the Election Commission, seeking action against BJP MLA candidate Jaynarayan Mishra, for alleged misuse of children at a poll rally of the saffron party in Odisha’s Sambalpur.

A delegation of the BJD submitted a petition to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha, claiming that children were brought in at the rally as people did not turn up in sufficient numbers.

The children were made to sit in sweltering heat from 11 am to 1 pm, the BJD alleged.

Terming it as gross violation of the model code of conduct (MCC), the party urged the EC to intervene and take stern action against Mishra.

The ruling BJD had made a similar complaint to the EC on Friday, as it sought action against BJP MP candidate from Bhubaneswar, Aparajita Sarangi. PTI BBM RBT