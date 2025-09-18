Odisha: BJD accuses police of bias, demands action against Balichandrapur officer in-charge

Jajpur (Odisha), Sep 18 (PTI) The BJD on Thursday staged a protest outside Balichandrapur police station in Odisha’s Jajpur district, demanding the transfer of the station's inspector in-charge (IIC), alleging a collapse of law and order in the area.

Members of Biju Janata Dal's Barachana unit gheraoed the police station and alleged that there was complete breakdown of law and order in the area since BJP came to power in the state.

"There is wanton loot of minor minerals from the hills and sand from rivers across Barachana as well as spike in crimes against women in the area," BJD leader Raj Narayan Mohapatra alleged.

"As a public servant, the IIC is supposed to serve people, but he has turned the public office into a BJP party office and is working as a ruling party's agent," alleged Mohapatra.

The party also submitted a memorandum to the DGP through the Jajpur Road SDPO (sub-divisional police officer) Laxmidhar Swain, who was present at the spot.