Odisha: BJD, BJP knock EC door with poll code violation complaints

Bhubaneswar, April 1 (PTI) The ruling BJD and opposition BJP in Odisha knocked on the doors of the Election Commission on Monday with complaints of model code of conduct violation against each other.

Advertisment

The BJD alleged that solar light posts were installed in different places in the Aruhuabrutti panchayat area in Balasore district on the instruction of BJP MP Pratap Sarangi, violating the poll code.

"This was done hurriedly to illegally influence voters of the area by MP Pratap Sarangi since he has done no work for the people in the last five years," the BJD alleged in its memorandum to the EC.

The BJD urged the EC to probe the incident and take appropriate action.

The BJP, meanwhile, alleged the BJD "misused" government machinery and uploaded details of hundreds of development projects to be undertaken in 6,794 panchayats of the state during the 2024-25 fiscal, violating the model code of conduct.

Odisha will vote for its 147-member assembly along with the 21 Lok Sabha seats, simultaneously, in four phases, starting on May 13. The model code of conduct (MCC), a set of rules to ensure free and fair elections, comes into force as soon as the polls are announced. The MCC prohibits the announcement, inauguration or unveiling of any new scheme or project, and prevents the government from making any promises, among others. PTI BBM BBM SOM