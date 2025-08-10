Odisha: BJD calls 12-hr 'hartal' at Raighar over death of nursing student

Bhubaneswar, Aug 10 (PTI) The BJD called a 12-hour bandh on Monday at Raighar block in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district over the death of a nursing student following an alleged harassment.

The opposition party, in a statement issued on Sunday, said that the 'hartal' (the general strike) will be observed from 6 am to 6 pm on August 11 at Raighar block to protest against the death of the second-year nursing student. Essential services would be exempted from the purview of the strike.

The party demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore for her family.

The BSc nursing student consumed pesticides on July 17 after allegedly being harassed by a youth, identified as Satyajit Sarkar.

The woman was allegedly assaulted by Sarkar on July 13, for which a case was registered at Jeypore Police Station in Koraput district, said Nabarangpur’s former MP Pradeep Majhi.

He also alleged that the police did not take action against the accused.

However, the police said Satyajit and a person have been arrested in the case. PTI AAM AAM BDC