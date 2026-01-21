Odisha: BJD chief accuses suspended MLA of blocking development of Patkura assembly segment

Bhubaneswar, Jan 21 (PTI) BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday defended the party's decision to suspend first-time MLA Arvind Mohapatra, alleging that the legislator was creating hurdles for the Patkura constituency's development that caused distress to the locals.

Patnaik met party workers from the Patkura assembly segment, which is being represented by Mohapatra.

Champua MLA Sanatan Mahakud and Mohapatra were suspended from the BJD on charges of anti-party activities and branded as "corrupt traitors" by the regional outfit.

Noting that he had provided an opportunity to Mohapatra to serve the people of Patkura constituency, Patnaik said, “The MLA hindered development works and went against our interests, causing distress to the residents".

He underscored the BJD’s zero tolerance towards indiscipline and betrayal.

However, Mohapatra’s supporters in Kendrapada district urged the BJD president to reconsider the decision.

The suspended legislator denied the charges and wanted to know specific allegations against him instead of “false and baseless” statements issued by BJD leaders.

The party also accused Mohapatra of conspiring to undermine the BJD’s Kendrapada MP candidate in the 2024 elections by running a “parallel unit” in his constituency with his father and former minister Bijoy Mohapatra.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said the decision to suspend two MLAs from the party was taken after months of careful consideration and feedback from grassroots workers.