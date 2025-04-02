Odisha: BJD demands second language status for Kosali language

Bhubaneswar, Apr 2 (PTI) Opposition BJD on Wednesday urged the Odisha government to accord second language status to Sambalpuri, popularly known as Kosali, and push for its inclusion in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

The demand was made by BJD’s deputy leader in the Assembly, Prasanna Acharya, during Zero Hour.

He claimed that over 1.5 crore people of the state’s 4.5 crore population speak Kosali in about 11 of the 30 districts.

"Therefore, it is essential to grant second language status to the language spoken by people in the western region of the state," Acharya said.

The BJD leader also underscored the rich literary heritage of the Sambalpur Kosali language.

"Numerous short stories, poems and books are produced in this language, which even has its own dictionary," he said, adding that many dramas and theatrical performances are also written and performed in Kosali every year.

"This further strengthens the case for its official recognition," Acharya added, citing the contributions of renowned personalities such as Satyanarayan Bohidar and Haldar Nag.

Bohidar, he said, was the author of 'Koshali Bhasakosh', a dictionary and grammar book in Kosali, while Nag is a Padma Shri awardee recognised for his folk songs.

Acharya also pointed to the widespread popularity of Kosali songs such as 'Rangabati' and 'Chi Chi Re Nani', which have gained recognition beyond Odisha, as well as the global popularity of Sambalpuri handloom sarees.

He said his party raised the demand for including Kosali in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution multiple times in Parliament.

"Former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also took up this matter with the Centre on several occasions," he said, urging the state’s BJP government to send a formal proposal to the Centre for its inclusion.

Replying to a question outside the House, Acharya emphasised that the state government should take immediate action to address the growing discontent.

Acharya, a senior member of the House, recalled how forcing Urdu language on the Bengali people of East Pakistan created a huge unrest and finally leading to creation of Bangladesh in 1971. PTI AAM AAM MNB