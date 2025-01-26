Odisha: BJD dissolves frontal organisations

Bhubaneswar, Jan 26 (PTI) The Naveen Patnaik-led BJD dissolved all its state-level frontal organisations in view of the forthcoming organisational election of the party.

Advertisment

An order issued by Patnaik on Saturday said all the state-level frontal organisations such as Biju Mahila Janata Dal, Biju Yuva Janata Dal, Biju Chhatra Janata Dal, Biju Shramika Samukhya, Legal Cell and Apravasi Cell are hereby dissolved with immediate effect.

The BJD recently appointed senior MLA Pratap Keshari Deb as returning officer for its organisational elections.

The BJD, which held power in Odisha for 24 years, was defeated by the BJP in the 2024 assembly elections.

Advertisment

While the BJP won 78 seats in the 147-member assembly, the BJD secured 51 seats. PTI BBM BBM SOM