Odisha: BJD expels zilla parishad member in Malkangiri

Bhubaneswar, Aug 27 (PTI) The opposition BJD in Odisha on Tuesday expelled Sasmita Majhi, a zilla parishad member of Malkangiri district, for allegedly indulging in "anti-people activities".

BJD media coordinator Pratap Jena said Majhi, who was a member of zilla parishad zone 3 of Mathili block, was expelled from the party with immediate effect.

The action came a day after a man was arrested in the area for allegedly duping job aspirants by impersonating former BJD leader VK Pandian's brother-in-law.