Odisha: BJD launches campaign for Nuapada bypoll, BJP mobilises half of state cabinet

Bhubaneswar, Oct 23 (PTI) The BJD on Thursday launched its campaign for the Nuapada bypoll in Odisha, while the ruling BJP mobilised a slew of ministers as it looks to snatch the seat from the opposition party.

The BJD, led by former CM Naveen Patnaik, launched the campaign for its candidate Snehangini Chhuria from the revered Banjari Temple, where rituals were held.

Senior BJD leaders, including the party's vice president Debi Prasad Mishra, offered prayers at the temple, along with Chhuria.

Addressing a public meeting after visiting the temple, Chhuria said, "I reaffirm my commitment to the all-round development of Nuapada. My journey for the constituency's progress has officially begun today." Mishra alleged that the "double engine government" of the BJP has caused "double destruction" of the state in the last 16 months.

"The new government has utterly failed to meet the aspirations of the people, neglecting essential infrastructure, welfare initiatives, and development schemes that directly impact livelihoods," he claimed.

Patnaik is likely to undertake a two-day tour of the district on November 6 and 7 to campaign for Chhuria, a former state minister and, at present, the president of the BJD's women's wing, according to party leaders.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP deputed eight ministers, half of the state cabinet, to ensure that its candidate Jay Dholakia bags the seat.

Jay is the son of late BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, whose death necessitated the November 11 bypoll in Nuapada.

Each minister has been assigned specific areas to oversee the campaign, while Deputy CM KV Singhdeo and party veteran Jaynarayan Mishra have been given the overall charge for the by-election.

The Congress also intensified its campaign, with party candidate Ghasiram Jahi focusing on door-to-door outreach.

The party, meanwhile, lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, seeking action against a local web channel for allegedly publishing "abusive, defamatory and fabricated news".