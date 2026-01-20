Odisha: BJD leaders meet family of man killed by cow vigilantes, seek action against accused

Bhubaneswar, Jan 20 (PTI) The opposition BJD on Tuesday met the family of the man who was allegedly killed by cow vigilantes in Odisha's Balasore district, and sought stringent action against those involved.

Sk Makandar Mahammad, 35, of Astia village, was working as a helper on a pickup van that was transporting cattle when it was intercepted by cow vigilantes on the morning of January 14. He was allegedly beaten to death by them, according to police.

Police have arrested three persons in connection with the case, while some of the accused are still at large.

A BJD delegation led by MP Sulata Deo met the victim's family and assured all possible support in their fight for justice.

The delegation also met DIG (Eastern Range) Pinak Mishra and submitted a memorandum, seeking stringent action against the accused.

"The BJD demands the immediate arrest of all culprits involved in the heinous lynching of Sheikh Makandar Mohammad," the memorandum said.

Such acts of mob violence were a serious affront to constitutional values of justice, equality and communal harmony, it said, warning that they could create fear and insecurity, particularly in Balasore, which has witnessed communal tensions in the past.

BJD's senior vice-president Sanjay Das Burma said Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik has directed party leaders to ensure justice for the victim.

State Congress president Bhakta Charan Das also criticised the BJP government, accusing it of failing to provide security to minorities, women, tribals and Dalits. PTI AAM AAM SOM